Trial in capital killing case set to begin in late summer

Vermont prosecutors say a murder case against a man charged with shooting another man to death in Montpelier is heading toward a late summer trial date.

The Times Argus reports Assistant Attorney General John Waszak said Thursday the trial for 31-year-old Jayveon Caballero is on track for an August or September start.

Caballero's attorney Dan Sedon, who took over the case in October, says he's made good progress in the case.

Caballero is accused of shooting Markus Austin in the chest in 2017 in Montpelier after an altercation with Caballero's girlfriend outside a bar in Barre.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors upgraded it to first-degree murder after a review of the evidence.

Caballero has pleaded not guilty.

He is being held without bail.

