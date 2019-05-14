Trial nearing for man charged in Montpelier murder

The trial for a man charged with committing the first murder in Montpelier in nearly a century will likely take place early this fall.

Prosecutors and the defense attorney for 32-year-old Jayveon Caballero met with the judge Monday.

The Times Argus reports the trial had been slated for August or September, but Caballero's attorney, Dan Sedon, says September was more realistic, due to the availability of witnesses.

Caballero has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of Markus Austin in January 2017, hours after they were involved in a fight in the nearby city of Barre.

Police have said it was the first murder in Montpelier since the 1920s, when a woman shot her husband.

