Trial rescheduled for Vt. man in NH mall kidnapping

The trial of a man charged with kidnapping a woman and her child from a mall in New Hampshire and then bringing her to Vermont has been rescheduled for September.

The federal trial of 42-year-old Everett Simpson has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

After he left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019, Simpson traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he allegedly kidnapped the woman and her child and then brought them to Vermont.

He is facing separate state charges that he sexually assaulted the woman in Vermont.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

He has not yet entered a plea on the state charges.

