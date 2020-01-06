Trial to start soon for teen tied to St. Johnsbury shooting

A teen tied to a St. Johnsbury shooting is expected in the courtroom Monday, but it's still unclear if 17-year-old Arther Butler will be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

Police say Butler shot a man in the back twice last April at a birthday party.

The 17-year-old pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police say 18-year-old John Emerson played a role in the shooting and he pleaded not guilty to being an accessory.

Monday afternoon, Butler will have a pre-trial conference. A jury is expected to be chosen this Wednesday.

His trial is scheduled to start in two weeks.