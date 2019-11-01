Trick-or-treaters celebrate despite wet weather

Trick or treaters lucked out before the floods.

Many kids and parents suited up to make their rounds around local neighborhoods.

They weren't going to let the rain stand in the way of getting that candy.

“Yes, we are, we're gonna get all of them; we brought an umbrella and my friend is driving along side us and we're just gonna keep walking,” Burlingtonion Marissa Bassard said.

“I mean, the umbrella is doing all of the work,” resident Amanda Hernan said. “We got a little hat for our son so his head is staying dry, but it’s not so bad right now.”