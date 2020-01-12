Trimming "waste-lines"

Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging Vermonters to start the new decade with a commitment to trim "waste-lines."

Vermont is adopting a five-year plan to reduce the amount of toxicity in its waste. The average Vermonter disposes over 1,300 pounds of trash per year. Over the next five-years, the State and municipalities will help Vermonters bring the amount down to about 1,000 pounds each year.

The Plan's five-year framework expands reuse, recycling and compost efforts, plus outlines actions the State, solid waste districts and towns, and citizens can take.