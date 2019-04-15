Shaheen visits Afghanistan, Iraq

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she's encouraged that female leaders in Afghanistan are pushing hard for peace.

Shaheen and two other Democratic senators spent the weekend in Afghanistan. She spoke to reporters by phone Monday from Iraq to discuss her meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, U.S. military officials and prominent Afghan women. She said she's particularly encouraged by how engaged women are in planning demonstrations ahead of possible peace negotiations with representatives of the Taliban.

The other members of the trip were Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Doug Jones of Alabama. All three are members of Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

