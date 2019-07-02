Trooper chase ends in police cruiser crash in St. Johnsbury

A man led troopers on a chase before crashing into a police cruiser.

Benjamin Lomasney

Vermont State Police attempted to stop a driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury late Monday night. But the driver didn't stop and took troopers on a three mile pursuit.

Benjamin Lomasney left the interstate and hit a police cruiser that was helping troopers.

He had minor injuries from the crash and the St. Johnsbury officer was uninjured.

We're told there was substantial damage to Lomasney's car and the cruiser.

Lomasney is facing charges of negligent operation, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and attempting to elude.