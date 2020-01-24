NYSP Trooper suspended after reportedly shooting at a car

A trooper is suspended without pay after being accused of shooting his gun at a car in New York's North Country on Sunday.

Police say Trooper Shawn Windoloski was trying to stop a car that kept going on Route 37 in Fort Covington.

They say the car stopped, one man got out and then the car kept going.

That's when police say Windoloski shot at the tire to get the driver to pull over. The driver was arrested and officers searched for the passenger who took off.

We're told he got hurt while being arrested and apparently had a mild heart attack while running away from police.

Police say a trooper was also hurt during the arrest.

No criminal charges are filed, but state police are investigating per department policy.