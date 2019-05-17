Trooper testifies on what police found in Bourgoin's computer

It's now Day 10 of the murder trial for the Vermont man accused of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash back in 2016.

Det. Sgt. Eric Jollymore

Police say Steven Bourgoin was the man behind the wheel but his defense team says he was insane at the time and cannot be held responsible for his actions.

Before the jury entered the courtroom Friday, the defense objected to information that was to be presented by the state. But the judge found the evidence could be presented. That evidence was data from a computer found in Bourgoin's home.

Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Eric Jollymore analyzed the computer's activity in the week leading up to the deadly wrong-way crash. There were more than 500 data points that were found, which is on the lower side of average, according to Jollymore. There were more than 50 Google searches, several Wikipedia searches and other files accessed during the first week of October 2016.

The expert said the searches found were not unusual. He was asked about searches on government conspiracies, as the defense says Bourgoin made those searches leading up to the crash.

Chittenden County Prosecutor Sarah George: Did you find any of those search results in your analysis?

Det. Sgt. Eric Jollymore: No, I didn't.

What wasn't clear, though, was if detectives could see exactly what Bourgoin was searching for. It was clear the computer connected to Google but it wasn't clear if investigators could determine what exactly was being searched in the data.

Friday afternoon, we expect jurors will hear from Dr. Cotton, one of the state's key witnesses. Cotton found Bourgoin was in his right mind leading up the crash and not insane like the defense claims.

Our Dom Amato is in court and he will have a full recap of events for you tonight on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.