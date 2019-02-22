Troopers: Man with BB gun steals TV from Champlain Centre Mall

A Plattsburgh man faces armed robbery charges after trying to steal a TV from a Best Buy store.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night at the Champlain Centre Mall. Police say Jacob Molloy, 29, attempted to steal the TV after displaying what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. He then fled on foot.

Troopers say they quickly found and arrested him. They say the weapon turned out to be a BB gun. He also allegedly had drugs, and other stolen property.

Molloy remains in jail pending bail.