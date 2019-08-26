Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, threatening the Caribbean islands

As Tropical Storm Dorian advances on the islands of the Caribbean, it is predicted to become the second hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season.

The National Weather Service expects Dorian will move into the Caribbean Sea Tuesday, accompanied by slow strengthening that could bring it to hurricane strength. (Source: NHC/NOAA)

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported the storm was located about 225 miles east-southeast of Barbados. It is moving west at 14 mph, with maximum-sustained winds of 60 mph.

Later today, Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Windward Islands, including up to 6 inches of rain.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica, Martinique and Grenada.

The NWS says Dorian will move into the Caribbean Sea tomorrow, accompanied by slow strengthening that could bring it to hurricane strength.

Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola are advised to monitor Dorian and keep abreast of any storm watches that may be required. According to the NWS, it is too soon to determine what Dorian’s impact may be on these areas.

Barry became the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season in July, making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. It quickly weakened to a tropical storm but brought heavy rains and some flooding to the U.S. South.

