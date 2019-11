Saturday marked the 6th Annual Trotting of the Turkeys.

Dozens marched down Church Street with the University of Vermont's pep band and dance team to support the Burlington Sunrise Rotary Club and Feeding Chittenden.

The goal was to raise enough money for at least 500 birds, and that goal was believed to be surpassed.

Feeding Chittenden hopes to collect at least 4,500 turkeys to give away for Thanksgiving.