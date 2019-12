Hopefully, people who cry over spilled milk were nowhere near East Dorset Monday morning.

Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Vermont State Police tweeted photos from Route 7 near the East Dorset General Store. They show a damaged HP Hood truck and gallons of milk on the pavement next to it.

Police say it was hit by another truck hauling wood chips that also took out several utility poles and road signs.

It took about eight hours to clean up that scene. No one was seriously injured.