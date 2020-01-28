Truck driver being blamed for fatal crash on I-91

A truck driver is being blamed for causing a crash that killed a woman on I-91 in Hartland.

Police say she was forced off the road and rolled over in the median Monday morning.

Police say Bart Blonstein didn't stay in his lane and there was a side collision between his box truck and a car driven by Natalia Brodeur.

Brodeur was sent to the hospital where she died.

An investigation is now underway, since Blonstein was driving a commercial vehicle.

They say criminal charges could be filed.