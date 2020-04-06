Truck driver charged after leading state police on chase

A 21-year-old Vermont resident is facing charges after leading state police on a high speed chase.

State police say a trooper observed a white truck cross the center line in Ryegate near the New Hampshire state line Friday evening. The agency says the truck nearly collided head on with a state police cruiser.

The driver also nearly lost control several times and traveled at speeds of over 100 miles per hour on dirt roads before state police gave up chase.

State police say they eventually located the driver, Trevor Smas, and cited him with attempting to elude police and gross negligent operation.

4/4/2020 3:12:52 PM (GMT -4:00)