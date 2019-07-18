Truck driver helps rescue infant headed to hospital

The fatal crash on I-89 that backed up traffic in Milton Wednesday afternoon also blocked one woman from rushing her baby to the hospital. Now, one man is being called a hero for saving the baby's life.

A Facebook post from Brittany Lockerby described the scene. Her three-month-old son was suffering from seizures and had stopped breathing. A Reinhart Foodservice truck driver -- who is also a trained EMT -- was able to give the infant medical attention.

The driver flagged Vermont State Trooper Nathaniel Quealy down as he was responding to the crash. He then ran across the median and got the baby an ambulance.

"It's tragic what happened with the crash but you never know what happens in this job, and the fact that a good thing happened the same time -- it's just a crazy part of doing this job," said Vermont State Police Sgt. Julie Sullivan.

The hero of the story, the Reinhart driver, has yet to be identified.