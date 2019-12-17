Truck driver seriously injured after early morning I-89 crash

A truck driver is seriously injured and in the hospital after a crash on the interstate.

But police say a Good Samaritan pulled him from the cab.

They say early Tuesday morning, a box truck turned over on I-89 near the Richmond-Bolton town line.

36-year-old Carlos Mendez was stuck inside, but someone stopped and helped get him out.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury and other injuries.

The left lane of I-89 north remained closed for about 2.5 hours.