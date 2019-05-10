Truck hauling U.S. Mail overturns on I-87

A tractor-trailer hauling U.S. Mail overturned on New York's Northway early Friday, closing northbound lanes in Schroon Lake.

Police say the operator, Robert Baggs, 58, of Peru, lost control and rolled the big rig onto the driver's side. He was pinned in the cab and had to be extricated by rescue crews. He suffered abrasions to his left leg.

Both lanes of I-87 northbound between Exit 27 and mile post marker 86 were closed for over four hours.

Baggs was ticketed for failure to use designated lane.