Truck hauling empty Vermont Yankee waste containers tips over

Vermont State Police say a truck carrying an empty container for nuclear waste tipped over on its way to the Vermont Yankee site Friday.

It happened in the town Andover. Authorities say the oversized truck was being escorted by two Bennington County Sheriff's cruisers when it encountered a construction zone on Simonsville Road. The driver told police he hit a soft shoulder and the rig tipped over. The truck was carrying and empty dry cask used to store spent nuclear fuel rods at the Vermont Yankee Power Plant.

Police say the scene wasn't cleaned up until Saturday.