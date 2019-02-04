Truck hit by Amtrak train in New Hampshire

Investigators are trying to figure out why a truck was in the path of an oncoming Amtrak train.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night in Charlestown, New Hampshire, police say a truck was illegally on the tracks and was hit by the train.

The conductor of the Vermonter says none of the 74 passengers and crew were hurt.

"I heard a big boom, saw debris fly by the window. The train stopped, lights went out and pretty quickly they did let us know what was going on," said Kendra Weindling of Richmond, VA.

Bus transportation was provided for the passengers who had to take a longer route home.

An Amtrak spokesperson says this is a good reminder to be careful around railroad tracks.

