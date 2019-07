Vermont State Police say a 2015 Chevy Truck was stolen from a home on Glover Road in Barton Saturday night.

The truck was returned to owner's home early Sunday morning, with substantial damage.

Another vehicle at the home was gone through, and change was stolen.

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles, and don't leave the keys in your car while unattended.

If you have any information, contact Vermont State Police.