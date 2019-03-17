Truck rollover in Enosburg Falls

Police say a truck driver was going to fast which caused the vehicle to rollover.

Courtesy Dave. St. Pierre

It happened around 1 o' clock on East Sheldon Road in Enosburg Falls. The driver, 36-year-old Benjamin Bartholomew, told police when the weight of the liquid the truck was carrying shifted the truck rolled down an embankment. Bartholomew was treated for injuries at the Northwestern Medical Center.

Police say he was driving too fast which caused the load to shift leading to the crash. Bartholomew was charged with negligent driving.