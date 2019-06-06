Trump Administration adds new travel restrictions to Cuba

Americans who are looking to book a cruise to Cuba may want to reconsider. President Donald Trump has announced travel restrictions.

The Trump administration made the announcement on Tuesday saying “people-to-people” visits are no longer allowed. That means Americans are banned from traveling to Cuba in groups for cultural or educational reasons.

One Burlington man says that decision personally impacts him and his students.

Jake Agna is a tennis coach and the founder of Kids on the Ball. Since 2015, Agna has taken more than 200 people to the Caribbean country to play tennis. Agna told WCAX that he was about to take another group down to Cuba for an international match-up, but now that’s been put on hold.

“It's sad because they wanted to play American kids,” Agna lamented.

Senator Patrick Leahy spoke out against the plan on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“School trips will end, trade missions will end. American farmers are going to be cut out as well as all other American companies,” Leahy said. “It means cruise ships will stop sailing. Educational and cultural exchanges will shut down. Sports teams will stay home."

Leahy also said restricting travel goes against American values.

“I have to ask, what kind of government, especially a democracy, thinks it has the right to tell its citizens where it can travel and where they can spend their own money?" Leahy said.

In December 2014, former President Barack Obama made a deal with Cuban President Raul Castro to lift restrictions on travel and trade and re-open the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

They also agreed to reopen the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"When I was down there in the heyday of Obama opening it up, the Cubans were unbelievably positive,” Agna said. “They’d see me walking down the street and they'd say 'American?' And I'd say 'Yeah.' And they'd say 'We love America.' We just want it to open back up and we want to continue our relationship with them.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the travel restrictions are a response to Cuba continuing to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere.

The President also plans to prohibit business transactions with the Cuban military and says he wants to hold the regime accountable for oppression its people and for supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.