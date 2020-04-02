Trump and Biden may come together for coronavirus conversation

WASHINGTON (WCAX) -- President Donald Trump and democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may come together for a conversation about the coronavirus.

Despite the two exchanging blows in the past, the expectation is the two will be talking about the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is the front-runner for the democratic presidential nomination, but since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out, primaries have been delayed and the campaigns for Biden and fellow candidate Bernie Sanders have largely been sidelined.

 