Trump delaying New Hampshire rally, citing tropical storm

The White House says President Trump is delaying Saturday's New Hampshire campaign rally, citing Tropical Storm Fay.

The president was expected to hold an outdoor campaign rally at Portsmouth International Airport Saturday, but forecasters expect Fay to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the rally. Some residents have said they're concerned about the president's supporters following his lead and forgoing face coverings.

The planned rally was to come three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Health officials there this week said they believe a current spike in cases was likely caused by the rally.

Governor Sununu has said he will likely greet the president, but says he does not plan on attending the rally in order to avoid the large crowd.

There's no word yet on a backup date for the rally.