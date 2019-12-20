FEMA approves New York Halloween storm disaster declaration

FEMA has approved New York state's request for a major disaster declaration after the Halloween storm caused severe damage to the state.

New York officials estimate the storm caused more than $30 million in damage to public infrastructure in 18 counties, including Clinton and Essex. Cuomo is also asking for federal money through FEMA's Individual Assistance Program for several counties.

When a disaster declaration is declared, grant assistance is made available to state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, to reimburse costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.