Trump leaves Burlington with bill, Sanders does not

We told you earlier this week about a report that claimed President Trump owed $1 million to cities for campaign stops. That includes $8,000 incurred by the city of Burlington for his 2016 campaign stop.

The city says it will not attempt to collect on Trump because the legal cost outweighs the benefit.

We wanted to know if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also left the city with a bill for his presidential campaign kickoff in 2015. The Burlington Police Department says Sanders did not leave the city with a bill.