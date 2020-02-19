Trump ousts top defense official who certified Ukraine aid

The Pentagon’s top policy official who had certified last year that the Defense Department had seen enough anti-corruption progress in Ukraine to justify releasing congressionally authorized aid has resigned at President Donald Trump’s request.

The Trump administration’s delay in releasing that aid was central to the president’s impeachment by the House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Senate voted to acquit the president. But in the wake of the Senate trial, an emboldened Trump has gone after officials he has perceived as being disloyal.

John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, is the latest official to be purged.

