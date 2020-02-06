Trump praises Stefanik: 'You were killing them, Elise'

President Trump heaped praise on New York Representative Elise Stefanik and other supporters during a rambling post-acquittal speech at the White House Thursday afternoon.

"I was up campaigning for her, helping her," Trump said. "I thought, 'She looks good, she looks like good talent.' But I did not realize when she opens that mouth, you were killing them Elise." He added, "I'll always be your friend. What a great future you have. The first lady agrees."

While Stefanik initially distanced herself from the president after his election, over the past year she has become a full-throated supporter. She took a lead role in the impeachment proceedings in the House and Senate and was recently named as a chair for Trump's reelection campaign in New York.

The attention has also led to an influx of cash. At the end of 2019, Stefanik's campaign had raised $4.5 million.