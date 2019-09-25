Trump says Leahy letter pressured Ukraine to act on corruption

We got a look on Wednesday at a rough transcript of the phone conversation that has Capitol Hill in a furor.

According to that transcript released by the White House, President Trump said to the Ukrainian president, "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great."

The call came days after President Trump put a hold on millions in military aid to Ukraine.

At a press conference Wednesday, the president claimed there was nothing wrong with that, and that Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy did the same thing.

"It got almost no attention, but in May, CNN reported that Senators Robert Menendez, Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy wrote a letter to Ukraine's prosecutor general expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical. In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake and that if they didn't do the right thing, they would not get any assistance. Gee, doesn't that sound familiar? Doesn't that sound familiar?" the president said.

Leahy, D-Vermont, responded to the president's criticism on Twitter. He wrote, "So, so wrong. Again. Our letter was about concern **EVEN IN 2018** about WH pressure on Ukraine, to benefit you personally. And unlike you, we have strongly and consistently supported assistance to Ukraine as it struggles with Russian aggression."

Click here to read that letter from Sens. Leahy, Menendez and Durbin.

As for that transcript of the president's phone conversation, it is not verbatim but a summary using voice recognition software and note-takers.