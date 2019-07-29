Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for Baltimore comments

President Donald Trump says Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders should be labeled a racist for comments he made about Baltimore in 2015.

During his bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination, Sanders was quoted in the Baltimore Sun as comparing West Baltimore to a "Third World country."

In a tweet Monday, the president said that Sanders "must now be labeled a racist, just as a Republican would."

Over the weekend, Trump criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district calling it quote "a disgusting rat and rodent infested mess." Trump's tweets were the latest verbal assault against a minority member of Congress who is a frequent critic of the president.