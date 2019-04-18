Trump says Mueller report means 'game over' for critics; not everyone agrees

President Trump reacted to Thursday's release of a redacted version of the Mueller report. Since Attorney General William Barr released his four-page summary of the report, the president has declared "total exoneration."

The report released Thursday sheds new light on the special counsel's investigation into Russian election interference and raises questions about what constitutes obstruction.

Our Erin Brown has analysis from political and legal analyst, Greta Van Susteren.

"Game over," President Trump said in a "Game of Thrones"-inspired tweet the day the redacted version of the Mueller report was released.

Van Susteren disagrees.

"It's not over at all," she said.

Because even though the Justice Department isn't indicting anybody because of the report, there's still room to maneuver politically.

"In terms of criminal activity, I think we can set that one aside. That's over, that's done. But there will now be an investigation on Capitol Hill which will include obstruction of justice," Van Susteren said.

Even if a congressional investigation found a crime, they don't have the authority to indict anyone. Van Susteren says Congress could use a finding of obstruction as an article of impeachment but it's not likely it would go anywhere.

"Realistically, step back and we have a Republican majority in the Senate and based on what we know now or the information we have now, it is highly unlikely a Republican-controlled Senate would ever throw the president out," Van Susteren said.

Congress is already calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill to answer questions about his findings. The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has requested Mueller testify before the committee as soon as possible.