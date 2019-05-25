Trump signs Leahy legislation regarding bulletproof vests

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that permanently reauthorizes a program that helps buy bulletproof vests for police officers.

The program is now known as the "The Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Program." The Democratic senator came up with and launched the program after a 1997 shooting that killed four people that began in Colebrook, New Hampshire, and ended in Vermont.

Leahy says vests are often too expensive for small jurisdictions. The program has provided 13,000 law enforcement agencies with 1.35 million vests.