Trump supporters rally in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Primary is now just six days away and the show has already started.

In downtown Concord on Wednesday, Trump supporters were posted on Main Street getting their message out.

President Trump faces a primary opponent Feb. 11 in New Hampshire-- former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. But the Trump supporters we spoke with were taking aim at the Democrats in the race.

"Even some of my Democratic friends that I talk to, they can't stand these. They are not progressives, they are regressive and they want to screw up our country, they want to take all of our rights away, trample the Constitution, to promote their, what they call their progressive ideas," said Howard Licker, a Trump supporter.

The president is scheduled to hold a rally in the Granite State on Monday, the eve of the New Hampshire primary.