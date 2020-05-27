Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers to remain shut down

Enrollment centers for the Truster Traveler Program will remain shut down as the suspension is extended until July.

The Trusted Traveler program allows members to use expedited lanes at the U.S. airports, and when crossing international borders.

Enrollment centers are closed and people will need to reschedule appointments online after July 6.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the goal of the suspension is to minimize the exposure of the public and CBP staff COVID-19.