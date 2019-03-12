Tuesday is National Pancake Day

It's National Pancake Day!

Cropped Photo: Michael Stern / CC BY-SA 2.0

Many people will be pulling up to the table for a pile of the sweet stack. And what's a better topper than maple syrup?

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says it goes with much more than just pancakes.

"I'm never tired of maple syrup. You can put maple in and on anything, it makes it better. Doesn't matter whether it's ice cream, cake, pizza, you can put it on anything," said Gov. Scott.

Some restaurants are giving away free pancakes Tuesday.

IHOP is giving away a free short stacks of pancakes but asking for people to donate money to help sick kids.

