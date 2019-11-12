Tuesday's storm brings slick roads, school closings

Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed and driving is treacherous following the first major snowfall of the season.

As of 7:30 a.m., there were no reports of any major crashes with injuries, but roads are slippery.

Monday night, Green Mountain Power crews had to repair a pole after a car crashed in Colchester. A dump truck also hit a pole in Monkton around 5 p.m. Monday. No outages reported at this time.

Detective Lieutenant John-Paul Schmidt says there's a handful of crashes in the southern part of Vermont. He says it's snowing pretty good in Bennington County.

VTrans crews are out plowing. Drivers are advised to be careful around plow trucks because they drive slow, they're wide, they make u-turns on interstate and they can cause white-outs.

VTrans' Dave Blackmore says during the winter they dip into all operations and put anyone who can drive a truck out clearing the roads. "It's Vermont. I know Vermonters are well in tune with their surroundings and folks at VTrans are well i -tune with what we're expected to do,

we're going to be out there doing our best," he said.

AAA's Pat Moody says Tuesday is all about traction -- both feet and tires. He recommends people check their tires, especially if they don't have snow tires yet.

"Your car only touches the ground in four spots, and it's about the size of the palm of your hand on an adult as to where that car is actually connected to the ground," said Moody. "So, that space needs to have enough traction to be able to stop the car or slow it down in that snow or icy condition."

Police say take it easy. It's patience some Vermonters say they have to learn in time for the season.

"The first day everyone forgot how to drive again, so usually I just lose my patience a little bit, but I'm gonna work on it," said Bridget Shea, a Burlington resident. "I'll have good music in the car and it might take me a little bit longer but I go to work regardless. So, it's Vermont, I'm used to it. That's what winter tires are for."

Others say they're looking forward to winter weather. "I'm excited for it, you know, I love getting outside in the winter skiing and all that, so I think it's coming a little early this year but it's nice," said Sawyer Shane of Burlington.

Temperatures are expected to plunge Tuesday night with wind chill readings possibly reaching about zero.

Fire crews ask that you help them out by removing snow that has piled up on fire hydrants so that crews can easily access them during an emergency.

Vermont Gas officials also remind homeowners to keep exhaust vents and meters clear of snow and ice.