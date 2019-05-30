Tuition will only go up 1% at Vermont State Colleges System

Tuition at the Vermont State Colleges System will only increase by 1% this fall because of a boost in state funding.

The $2.5 million in funding will reduce a 3% tuition increase for undergraduate Vermont students that was scheduled to go into effect this fall.

The reduction will benefit full-time Vermont students with annual savings of $192 to $336, depending on which college and program they attend. The savings would be around $120 for Community College of Vermont students taking two full semesters of courses.

The system comprises Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College.

