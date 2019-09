While the 10 best days of summer are over, the next set of best fair days is here -- The Tunbridge World's Fair kicks off Thursday.

File photo

The fair has run continuously since 1867 except in 1918 because of the great flu epidemic and during World War II.

Thursday, the gates are open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and it's Agricultural Education Day.

It's also Veteran's Appreciation Day, which means free admission for vets with ID.

The fair runs until Sunday.