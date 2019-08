Police say a Tunbridge resident provided the drugs that led to a fatal overdose.

Heather Larocque, 29, of Barre Town, died of an overdose in June. An acquaintance found her unresponsive at a home on Lawrence Ave. in Barre.

Investigators say Shannon Barry, 32, provided the drugs that killed Larocque. Barry is charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.