Tunbridge woman pleads not guilty in fatal drug overdose

A Tunbridge woman has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs that led to another woman's death.

Shannon Barry, 32, is charged with selling a regulated drug that resulted in death.

On June 24, police found Heather Larocque, 29, unresponsive on a sofa. Officers gave her two doses of the opioid reversal drug naloxone and performed CPR but she died.

An autopsy showed Larocque died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

If convicted, Barry faces 20 years in prison. She is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.