Tupper Lake child, 4, dies from apparent drowning

Authorities say a Tupper Lake child died after an apparent drowning in a pond Friday.

New York State Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to Stony Creek Pond in Harrietstown. They say Ryder White, 4, of Tupper Lake, was missing and believed to be in the water. A trooper dove into the water and retrieved White. He was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where he was pronounced dead.

Police say several young children were playing together when White went missing. The case remains under investigation.