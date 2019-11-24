Turkey drive brings in hundreds of birds for donation

Queen City Saints, a local non-profit, held their seventh annual Turkey Drive Sunday. The majority of the birds were donated to the Feeding Chittenden food shelf.

The event was hosted by the Intervale Center, who will be taking around 150 turkeys for their own Thanksgiving program.

Queen City Saints began their Turkey Drive in 2014, with a goal of donating 100 turkeys to their local food shelf. After finding wide success in that event, they recreated it the next year, and doubled the number of turkeys that they wanted to donate. Every year since then, they have watched their event and the number of birds get bigger and bigger.

"We have a goal of raising 700 turkeys this year for Feeding Chittenden," says Megan Frenzen, co-director of Queen City Saints.

"I think we will, I mean, I don't want to jinx it but, I think we're going to surpass our goal, I think we're going to get 700," said co-director for Queen City Saints, Jerica Dziki.

They easily surpassed the goal, collecting 901 turkeys. 751 of them were donated to Feeding Chittenden,

Queen City Saints and the Intervale say that donors don't need to stop after today, the food shelves of Vermont are always in need of food, they take today as a success, but hope that it will spur more food donations in the coming weeks.

