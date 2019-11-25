Turkey pardon comes to NH Executive Council table

Another turkey is getting a chance to survive past Thanksgiving as Gov. Chris Sununu continues seeking holiday pardons for special birds.

Sununu plans to ask the Executive Council on Monday to spare the life of a female turkey named Joanna. This will the third time the Republican governor has made such a request.

Two years ago, the lucky pardon recipient was named Hale, after Sarah Josepha Hale, the New Hampshire native known as the mother of Thanksgiving. That bird was said to eat other turkeys’ food, but requested a pardon “for lineage and culinary reasons.”

