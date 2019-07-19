Two Burlington beaches closed due to blue-green algae

It's going to be dangerously hot out there Friday and two Burlington beaches are not open for swimming right now because of blue-green algae.

Burlington Parks say they spotted cyanobacteria blooms again Thursday night at Oakledge Park. Because of that, the Cove and Blanchard beaches are closed.

They will do re-testing around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

It's possible the blooms will be gone in time for people to enjoy the water this weekend since health officials say they can come and go quickly.

They are the latest of several areas around the state and in New York that have issued warnings.