Two Burlingtonians 'knighted' for contributions to France and US

Two Burlingtonians were "knighted" Monday for their contributions to France and the U.S over the last 20 years.

The honor includes the rank of Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor and of the National Order of Merit, ranks that are almost never given to non-French citizens.

Ernie Pomerleau and Lise Mathieu Veronneau were honored at City Hall.

The award acknowledges services given to France and contributing to the growth and well-being of others.

These two were recognized for helping boost international business relations.

"We brought together all these elements, the celebration with Vermont, the celebration with Canada, the celebration with Canada, were the underpinnings of the Alliance Fracias -- bringing in culture, bringing in economics and bringing in politics. And melding them to the benefit of all of us," said Pomerleau.

They also encouraged youth to embrace Burlington's French history and cultural background.

"It's all about the youth. The more young people we have involved in our community, the better our society will be. I encourage people to get involved in their community and participate however you can. It is a great honor to be able to help people," said Mathieu Veronneau.

Burlington became sister cities with Honfler, France in 2012.

