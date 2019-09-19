Two F-35 fighter jets to arrive in Burlington Thursday

Thursday is the day some have been waiting for and others are dreading.

After nearly a decade, two F-35 fighter jets are flying in from Florida and will be arriving at the Burlington Airport around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Right now, the plan is for two jets to arrive each month for the next ten months.

They're replacing the F-16s.

But opponents have been protesting, saying the replacement jets are too loud and dangerous.

The Office of the Adjutant General for the National Guard is trying to ease some of your concerns with a Public Service announcement on their Facebook page.

Brig. General Gregory Knight said in the video that the National Guard's legacy is something they cherish and they consider the arrival of the F-35s to be an exceptional honor that validates their legacy.

"To our airmen, you are the first Air National Guard unit to fill this aircraft. Realize that other National Guard airmen will be looking to you in the future. I'm proud of you and the work you've done and the work you will continue to do. Congratulations and welcome to the F-35 Lighting 2. Put Vermonters ahead," said Brig. General Knight. in the PSA.

