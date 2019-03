The waste-management company Casella has been in the news in recent months over its controversial proposal to expand the state's only landfill in Coventry. But many may not be aware of how the tiny Rutland trash hauler became a regional giant in the waste-management industry, taking in more than $600 million in annual revenue.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Molly Walsh who profiled the company in this week's issue.