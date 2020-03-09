2 injured in New Hampshire snowmobile crashes

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 9:12 AM, Mar 09, 2020

COLEBROOK, N.H. (WCAX) Authorities say two snowmobilers were injured over the weekend in separate crashes in New Hampshire

In one crash, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 60-year-old man from Derry was riding in Colebrook on Saturday. They say he was going too fast for conditions when his machine went airborne and landed on a wooden post. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The other accident happened Sunday in Millsfield, New Hampshire. A 63 year-old Lancaster woman was going around a corner when she hit ice and was thrown from the snowmobile. She was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Her condition was not available.

 